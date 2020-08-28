Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

