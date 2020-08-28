Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acushnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NYSE GOLF opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

