Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.8%

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 595,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 403,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

