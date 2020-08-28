Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$16.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.90. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

