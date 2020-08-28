Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Shares of ANF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

