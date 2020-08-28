Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

