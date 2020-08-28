Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

