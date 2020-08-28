954 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,971. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.