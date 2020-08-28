3,997 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

PENN opened at $55.14 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

