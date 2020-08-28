$391.49 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will report $391.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.65 million to $393.10 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $489.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 334.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JBT traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $119.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.