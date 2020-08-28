360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 6.1%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.94. 2,337,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,026,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.83.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

