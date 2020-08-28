$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 96.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1,845.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 108,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

