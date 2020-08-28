$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will report $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $11.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

Medifast stock opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.33. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $183.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

