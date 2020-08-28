1,906 Shares in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after buying an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $334,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,053. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRNB stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. Equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.