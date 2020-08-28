1,639 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

