12,524 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 82.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

