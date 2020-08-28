12,243 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 86.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

