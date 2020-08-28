$115.93 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $115.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $111.63 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $155.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $489.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.44 million to $492.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $521.38 million, with estimates ranging from $504.34 million to $550.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE DDD opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

