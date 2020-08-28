1-800-Flowers.Com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,604% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

FLWS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

