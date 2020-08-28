1-800-Flowers.Com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,604% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.
FLWS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.59.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
