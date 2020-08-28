$1.52 EPS Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

NRG opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

