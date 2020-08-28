$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%.

IRET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

