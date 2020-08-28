$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.