-$0.52 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). EXACT Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 235,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

