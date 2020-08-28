$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.22. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 946.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

TVTY stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

