$0.17 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.99 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 457,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

