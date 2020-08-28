-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,906.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

