$0.07 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.01 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

