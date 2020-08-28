$0.06 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 2,129,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

