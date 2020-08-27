Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.07. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

