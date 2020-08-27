Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 418.50 by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 418.50 price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 380.59.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.