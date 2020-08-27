ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 7,061,428 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $38.05 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

