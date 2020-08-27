Zipper (ZIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163,331.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Zipper has a market cap of $2.43 million and $163,331.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zipper has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

