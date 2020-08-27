Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Up 0.1%

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.06. 1,395,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,900,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

