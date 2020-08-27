Zeepin Tops One Day Volume of $11,062.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $350,265.70 and approximately $11,062.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00131241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01662540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00198700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

