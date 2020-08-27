Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Buy

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.