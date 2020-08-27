Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.