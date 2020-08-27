Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

