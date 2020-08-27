Zacks Investment Research Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.43.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $84.41 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in GDS by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GDS by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GDS by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

