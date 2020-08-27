Zacks Investment Research Lowers Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

