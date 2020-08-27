Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

