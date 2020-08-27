Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

AROW opened at $27.90 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

