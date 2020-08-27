Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fresnillo stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.