Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 94.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 210,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 115,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.