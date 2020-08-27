Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. OneMain posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.