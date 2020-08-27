Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

