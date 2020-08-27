Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. First Busey posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $985.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.