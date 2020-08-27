Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Avantor stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,072,477 shares of company stock valued at $801,345,576. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

