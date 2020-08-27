Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globalstar.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.