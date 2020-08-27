Zacks: Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Brokerages expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report sales of $15.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.84 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Livexlive Media posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $63.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.23 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 894,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,879. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $108,346 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

