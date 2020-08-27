Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Million

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $1.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $1.35 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.52 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $17.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRA. Aegis began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,128. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.71.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

